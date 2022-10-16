Previous
~Homecoming ~ by crowfan
~Homecoming ~

Tonight was layla’s homecoming. Her friend Caleb asked her to go with him.
Layla and her friend Ava came here before so I could get pictures
This evening we had friends over and we all had drinks, food and a few (6) games of right left center.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
