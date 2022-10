~Time Out~

So I am mixed up with my blips. I just posted yesterdays today.....

Yesterday we had a great time taking pictures of Legacy's Grandson and wife. Also I was able to see Michelle, Jason and the kids. SO I am posting them today.

This afternoon Mike's family from his Mom's side all got together. I think there was 23 of us. Good food and good company. Sadly I didn't take even 1 picture.