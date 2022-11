~Happy Halloween~

Today I picked up Layla and her friend Ava at school and the stayed here until 8 pm.

They dressed up for school but figured they are to old to trick or treat so they stayed here and ate candy.

I made up some fun boxes for the neighbor kids and two of them came over. Allister and his sister Camilla.

After Auri was finished hanging out with her friends she stopped here so we could see her as well.

Everyone was thankful that the rain did not come today.