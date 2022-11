~Empty Bench~

Today my cousin and I went to lunch at Anthony's. Food was good. After lunch we walked 6 miles according to my apple watch. The sun was shining and a bit brisk. What was weird was it is a Saturday and the park was close to empty.

This evening we went to Dave and Loris to celebrate his birthday. Had a great time. Home snug in bed but will be waking up to 50 some degrees. I'll e happy when our furnace is repaired.