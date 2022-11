~Surprise~

Today wasn't at all what I expected.

WE GOT A EXTRA VISIT FROM MICHELLE AND THE KIDS SO THAT WAS GREAT. SPENT THE DAY TOGETHER AND HAD PIZZA FOR DINNER.

THE OTHER SURPRISE WAS EMILIE AND MARCUS CAME BY ON THEIR WAY HOME FROM WSU. EMILIE ASKED TO USE ONE OF OUR CARS WHILE SHE IS HOME AND MARCUS'S MOM TEACHES CLOSE TO OUR HOUSE SO SHE PICKED UP MARCUS. AND TOOK HIM HOME.