Photo 2796
~Leaf~
Kind of a quiet day. We had the carpet cleaners come today so that required a lot of furniture moving and took the opportunity to do some extra cleaning. Spent a bit of time in the garden and hopefully was able to transfer one of my plants.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2796
photos
16
followers
12
following
766% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
