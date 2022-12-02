Previous
~Working~ by crowfan
Photo 2811

~Working~

Today Mike, Andrei and I went down to the barn and cut up a tree that had fallen last year. We loaded up the truck and then took it to his cousins house who is in need of wood.
It was cold and small snow flakes were falling.
