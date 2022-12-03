Previous
~Whit Rock~ by crowfan
Photo 2812

~Whit Rock~


~White Rock~

Spent the day with Carol. Always a fun time.
This evening I turned on the music and decorated my tree and house for Christmas. I still have a lot more to do.
Mary Jo Gran

