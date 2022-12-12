~Another Day on the Bay~

Mike, Andrei and I went down to the Aquarious for another day of crabbing. On the way down the dock I slipped and fell on a sheet of ice but luckily nothing broke.

Today it was so beautiful out. After we to back to the harbor everyone cleaned the boat and cooked the crab.

Andrei and I decided to walk home. That was a huge task and we did it almost. Mike showed up when we had about a mile left. We decided that we should do a weekly walk so we'll see if we do it.

Tomorrow Mike and I will leave at 5 am to drive to Pullman to bring Emilie home for Christmas break.