~15 Hours 15 Minutes~ by crowfan
~15 Hours 15 Minutes~

Mike and I hit the road at 5 am to drive to Pullman to pick up Emilie from WSU.
It was over 15 hours of driving with less than a total of 30 minutes stopping.
The weather was nice and the pass was clear.
It's great to have Emilie home.
