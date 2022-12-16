~Hoel Leo~

Today I met up with my cousin Mike and we had lunch at Lombardi's.. Then walked a couple miles along the harbor.
Ran some errands, walked in the house changed my shoes and Mike and I hit the road to meet Dan and Kathy at fireside for drinks and dinner. There was a pretty good bacd call Psychedelic Cowboys. They were pretty good.
After this we headed to downtown to Hotel Leo https://www.thehotelleo.com/
The hotel was built in 1889 and many say it is haunted. They have a nice little bar that we have gone to in the past. I think this may be our new place. You are allowed to take your drinks to the 2nd floor and play pool and many other games. Most people aren't aware of it so that makes it pretty private.