~Balancing Act~ by crowfan
~Balancing Act~

Today we played pickle ball for a little over 2 hours. LOVE the game.
Once home Andrei and I walked around Lake Padden which is a 2.5 mile stretch. Cold and sunny.
Dinner with Dianne and Rick in Ferndale.
15th December 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
