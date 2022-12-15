Sign up
Photo 2823
~Balancing Act~
Today we played pickle ball for a little over 2 hours. LOVE the game.
Once home Andrei and I walked around Lake Padden which is a 2.5 mile stretch. Cold and sunny.
Dinner with Dianne and Rick in Ferndale.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Mary Jo Gran
2823
16
12
9
365
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
15th December 2022 12:05pm
