~Friday~

Today I got to babysit Matthew while Michelle went to the Dr. We went for a walk and had so much fun. I remember walking with all 4 girls over the years holding my hand and stopping to examine everything on the ground.

This evening Dan and Kathy came over. We made steak bites, meatballs, brie cheese with apples and bread. Lots of fruits and a drink called Aviation( a retro drink that will have you flying) Gin (Grey whale), Maraschino Cherry Liqueur, fresh Lemon and Creme De Violette.

And we played a game of Hand and Foot and Kathy and I won all 4 rounds.