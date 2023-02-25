Previous
~Birthday Dinners~ by crowfan
Photo 2895

~Birthday Dinners~

Tonight Mike's Mom took all of out to Lombardis to celebrate Mike and his brother Dave's birthday.
We are going to get a few inches of snow. In my extra photo you can see the start of it and tomorrow I will see how much more we get.
