Previous
Next
~ Goose~ by crowfan
Photo 2900

~ Goose~

Today Andrei and I played Pickleball.
Came home and napped for a few hours before going to Carol's.(Legacy) house.
Sadly she will be moving next month so I am trying to spend time with her and help as much as I can for her move.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise