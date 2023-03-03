Previous
~Old~ by crowfan
Photo 2901

~Old~

Went to Voli today for a hour of Pickleball.
I had planned on running my friend Jeff around today so I couldn't play longer.
All was good because I'm still feeling pretty tired. Another day this afternoon on the couch sleeping.
