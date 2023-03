~Happy Monday~

Auri, Stella and Matthew were here today. Vicki came over as well to get some kid time in too.

Michelle and I took the kids to the park and I showed Michelle how to play Pickleball. She may be a natural.

My extra photos show Auri swinging with Stella and the last photo shows the 2 pig tails Auri and I put in Stellas hair for the first time.