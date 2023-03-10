~The Night Before~

Tomorrow will be 22 years since Jim and Braden launched their kayaks and have never returned. Vicki and I paint I-5 rock every year the night before. We have had some pretty fun memories doing this. Spraying my face and eyes with black spray paint. Car battery died, 3 times stopped by State Patrol, painted in the rain, temps in the teens and many very wet and windy night. Our rock has lasted up to a month and the least was last year being painted over within 12 hours of us painting it. Fingers crossed that when we go check it out tomorrow it will still be there.

At noon Vicki and I will begin our day of celebrating our dear son's. We will spend the day in happiness remembering the 20 years we were blessed to be their Moms.