~22 Years~ by crowfan
~22 Years~

Today marks 22 years since Jim and Braden embarked on their first kayak experience. Unfortunately they never returned.
Vicki and I celebrated our sons in the usual way and were met up with Brent in the afternoon for a bit.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
