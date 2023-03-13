Previous
~Mr Smiley~ by crowfan
Photo 2911

~Mr Smiley~


~Mr Smiley~

Got to spend the day with Michelle, Matthew and Stella. Vicki came by for a few hours to play with the kids too.
I also picked up Layla, took her to the mall to exchange some pants for the right size and then she was off to dance practice.
13th March 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
