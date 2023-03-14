Previous
~Alley~ by crowfan
~Alley~

Pickleball day...
Vicki picked up Lexi from school
while I did acrylic nails on Ava (Layla's friend).
I drove Lexi to cheer and then Ava and I went downtown and I showed her a few cool stores she has never seen, then we went down to the Grainery and had rolled ice cream. What made that really special was the person before us paid for our ice cream. I do this at least once a month to a stranger so it was fun being the one treated. I did however give my money to the guy who made it for us. He was very happy to be a receiver as well.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
