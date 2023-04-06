Previous
~Body Paint~ by crowfan
Photo 2935

~Body Paint~

Body painted by Otto. He was a contestant on skin wars season 3. Such a nice guy and very talented.
We had him stand outside with us a few nights ago waiting for our Uber. They say its not safe in St.Louis at night.
6th April 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
