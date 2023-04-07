Previous
~Emery~ by crowfan
Photo 2936

~Emery~

Today we started shooting people at 8:30 am and didn't until 6 pm. Two people took us off sight so that was fun. This may not be my best but Emery was the sweetest of the bunch.
Heading for home tomorrow evening.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
