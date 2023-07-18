Previous
~PickleBall Tuesday~ by crowfan
~PickleBall Tuesday~

Played a few hours this afternoon and then 2.5 hours for the evening tournament.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
