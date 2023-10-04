Previous
~Last of the Beauty~ by crowfan
Photo 3105

~Last of the Beauty~

I will try to get as many flower pictures as I can before they are all gone.
Went to lunch with Charlotte and had a good 2 hour chat.
This evening I filled in on a league from 6 to 8. Was a lot of fun.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise