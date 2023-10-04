Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
~Last of the Beauty~
I will try to get as many flower pictures as I can before they are all gone.
Went to lunch with Charlotte and had a good 2 hour chat.
This evening I filled in on a league from 6 to 8. Was a lot of fun.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3105
photos
10
followers
9
following
850% complete
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th September 2023 7:23pm
365 Project
close