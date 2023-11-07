~Fall~

Today I took my friend Joan to lunch. She called and said she was given 6 month to a year to live. She is 86 and looks like a picture of health however her heart isn't so good.

We went to her favorite place Olive Garden and both had endless salad.

On the way back to her place I spotted this on the side of the road. I really want to find a beautiful place to photograph like Tookie did yesterday but I just don't have much free time to drive around.

I'm posting early because I have league tonight from 7 to 9pm.