Lost loved ones but never forgotten 😥
Lost loved ones but never forgotten 😥

I lost my dear husband last September and now his favourite Auntie. So much to do when planning Funerals in a different State
Havn't posted for a long long time but glad to see you all still posting beautiful photos.
