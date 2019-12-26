Previous
No publicity please....... by cutekitty
Photo 1708

No publicity please.......

.....our not so friendly little Calico cat, Alice, trying to do a runner instead of having her photo taken......
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

ace
@cutekitty
Having been on 365 for just over a year now, I thought it about time I completed this section..... I live with my husband, Swillin'...
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, she looks a bit unwilling!
December 26th, 2019  
