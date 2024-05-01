Sign up
Previous
Photo 1218
Happy Beltane One and All.....
.......YAY....the sun is shining down on Mayday.....as is traditional ! Have started to put out my garden decorations ready for Summer......hope I havn't peaked too soon :)
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1218
photos
64
followers
70
following
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
28th April 2024 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
fence
,
hearts
,
plaques
,
greenman
,
camelia
,
bunting
,
flowrs
Pat
Happy Beltane Kitty!
I love your decorations displayed so nicely and I can feel your happiness shining through!
The weather has turned glorious at last.
May 1st, 2024
