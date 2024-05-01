Previous
Happy Beltane One and All..... by cutekitty
Photo 1218

Happy Beltane One and All.....

.......YAY....the sun is shining down on Mayday.....as is traditional ! Have started to put out my garden decorations ready for Summer......hope I havn't peaked too soon :)
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Pat
Happy Beltane Kitty!
I love your decorations displayed so nicely and I can feel your happiness shining through!
The weather has turned glorious at last.
May 1st, 2024  
