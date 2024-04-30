Previous
Nearly............. by cutekitty
Photo 1217

Nearly.............

..........ready to pop !! If I was a Rhodi I would stay tightly curled up in this weather....two solid days of high winds and rain....Spring....what Spring ?

Thank you all so much for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterdays Bluebells....and for placing them on TP and PP.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise