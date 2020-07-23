Previous
I did my best..... by cutekitty
I did my best.....

.....but I have to admit that night photography is not my forte........it looked so much nicer 'in the flesh' as they say !
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a lovely moody image! =)
July 23rd, 2021  
