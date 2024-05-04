Previous
TheGolden Hind..... by cutekitty
TheGolden Hind.....

....... well....a very nice replica of the original. It is based in the harbour at Brixham where we gigged at the weekend at the Pirate Festival......there were thousands of Pirates there and the clothing was fabulous. We had a great time.
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
