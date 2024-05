Penzance Marina

...........had a day trip yesterday to PZ......lovely sunny day and getting busy with tourists too. If you look carefully you can make out St Michaels Mount in the distance. We off to Exeter today to see the band 'Show of Hands' they are a folk-rock band who we have followed for years. It is the last gig of their 'Farewell' tour as a band (although they will gig seperately). They are local to Exeter and they are playing in the Cathedral. Looking forward to this albeit with some saddness too.