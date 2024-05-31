Sign up
Photo 1248
Corner.........
......with more Foxgloves and the orange Day Lilies coming through.....not to mention the odd Greenman or three !
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
29th May 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
wall
,
plaques
