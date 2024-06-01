Previous
Almost ready........ by cutekitty
Photo 1249

Almost ready........

............to burst into flower(s)......my Hydrangea has got enormous this year.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Looks they are going to be white - even more beautiful than the blues and the pinks!
June 1st, 2024  
Brian ace
Not long now...
June 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful, looking forward to the gorgeous blooms.
June 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@maggiemae haha....they seem to have a mind of their own....they are usually a mix of dark pink/purple....blue 'lace-cap' and some pale green/white.......we shall see !
June 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@briaan Just a few days of sunshine I guess.
June 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes...me too.....assorted colours maybe !
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise