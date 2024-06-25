Previous
Petunia........ by cutekitty
Petunia........

............such an interesting colour and pattern don't you think ?
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Brian ace
So beautiful
June 25th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Beautiful colour combination
June 25th, 2024  
