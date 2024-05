Clay dry

This is inside one of the long narrow buildings where the wet clay was spread out to dry into hard pieces and then made smaller and smaller for shipping. There were furnaces under the floors and they were kept burning 24/7 such was the demand for the china clay at the time ( mid 1800's to 1940'ish). There are still clay workings in operation in Cornwall to this day, but on a very much smaller scale.