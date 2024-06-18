Previous
Family.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1266

Family..........

.....this is my lovely sister Val and her equally lovely husband Derek ! Despite them living in Manchester, which as you will realise is hell of a long way from Cornwall, they come to the Falmouth Shanty Festival every year and support us hugely.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise