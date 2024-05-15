Previous
Desolation......... by cutekitty
Photo 1232

Desolation.........

...........more equipment at the China Clay Open air Museum. There are many pumps and wheels as there was no actual water on site and it all had to be pumped from several miles away. They used high pressure hoses to blast the china clay from the rock face. The leats and streams carried it all down to the clay drys where it was spread across the floor of several long buildings with furnaces underneath. As it dried it could be broken into smaller and smaller particles for distribution and shipping. Thnk you for your kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic and for placing it on TP and PP.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fascinating about the lack of water. You wonder if there was some nearer, just a bit buried.....
May 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Always find these places interesting.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise