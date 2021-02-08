Previous
Light fitting........ by cutekitty
Light fitting........

........so much more than that really. This huge ceiling rose is an original to the house........the chandelier we got from e-bay. It is a vintage Italian 5 branch with the most beautiful flowers and colours. It was not cheap !!!!!
8th February 2021

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Peter Dulis ace
So ornate -
February 8th, 2021  
