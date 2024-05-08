Sign up
Photo 1225
Climbing Hydrangea.....
...doing what it said on the label.....
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
9th May 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
hydrangea
,
climbing
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks one happy plant.
May 9th, 2024
