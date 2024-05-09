Previous
Poppies...... by cutekitty
Poppies......

.......these Poppies are enormous ! Such a pity they don't last for very long, such a bright spot in my garden.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
@cutekitty
Diana
Fabulous capture with wonderful details and textures.
May 10th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Thank you. One of my (many) favourite plants.....
May 10th, 2024  
