Hanging baskets..... by cutekitty
Hanging baskets.....

...these Petunias are such a lovely purple...they are like velvet.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana
They look fabulous amongst all your lovely trinkets in the garden.
May 10th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
@ludwigsdiana haha....yes indeed......old hippies never die..they just become gardeners !!!
May 10th, 2024  
