A rare sighting.....

.....of our cat Alice Cooper........she is a very self-contained cat.....although being a Calico she does have 'tude........she does not get on at all well with our recent acquisition, Ruby Tuesday a Tortie and white one year old girlie......who really cannot be bothered with her posturing....she gives the 'teenager' shoulder shrug, heavy sigh, and 'whatever'.......and casually wanders off !