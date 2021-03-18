Previous
How I wish...... by cutekitty
76 / 365

How I wish......

.....this was in my garden.........However it is at The Lost Gardens of Heligan, where we had a lovely wander yesterday afternoon. The sun was shining and the birds all a-twitter.....and there were acres of daffodils :)
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
20% complete

