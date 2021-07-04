Previous
The Fuchsia's bright..... by cutekitty
185 / 365

The Fuchsia's bright.....

........I am so pleased with this lovely plant.....it has blossomed since I cleared away all the feral growth around it last year. It was a skinny, stunted and hardly flowering little plant.....but it had potential........:)
4th July 2021

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
