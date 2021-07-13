Previous
Next
.The Clipper.... by cutekitty
194 / 365

.The Clipper....

......this is some big anchor on the pub's wall......wonder if it came from a Clipper ship from Padstow......(where this pub is).....
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise