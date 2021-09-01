Hydrangea

Such different colours and shapes in this bush. Well 1st September today (my favourite month). I have a birthday during this month and we have a wedding anniversary. I also just love the smells that comes with the onset of Autumn and the lovely late summer flowers and fruit. We are both out of our isolation period today. I am still feeling very tired and unenthusiastic.....but not coughing fit to bust and the headaches have gone now.....so definitely on the mend. We due to go away camping this weekend......not 100% decided about that yet !! Thank you all so much for your kind words and wishes. I read them every day......not got round to answering everyone individually :)