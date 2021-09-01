Previous
Hydrangea by cutekitty
Hydrangea

Such different colours and shapes in this bush. Well 1st September today (my favourite month). I have a birthday during this month and we have a wedding anniversary. I also just love the smells that comes with the onset of Autumn and the lovely late summer flowers and fruit. We are both out of our isolation period today. I am still feeling very tired and unenthusiastic.....but not coughing fit to bust and the headaches have gone now.....so definitely on the mend. We due to go away camping this weekend......not 100% decided about that yet !! Thank you all so much for your kind words and wishes. I read them every day......not got round to answering everyone individually :)
JackieR ace
Beautiful plant, glad you can still get their scent. Take time to recover, go slower to reduce risk if long Covid.
September 1st, 2021  
Dianne
That’s good to hear you are making steady progress.
September 1st, 2021  
