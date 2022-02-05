Previous
Next
Pirate Wedding cake...... by cutekitty
Photo 404

Pirate Wedding cake......

.......there were very many Lego Pirate figures and ships dotted around the tables......and the cake topper was the very best !
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love it!
February 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great topper.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise