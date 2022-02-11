Sign up
Photo 410
Springtime already........
......there are several clumps of lovely smiling little Snowdrops in my garden and several Primroses too...not to mention the tiny little Narcissus ......
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
410
photos
60
followers
70
following
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
11th February 2021 3:15pm
Tags
rocks
,
spring
,
garden
,
ornament
,
heather
,
snowdrops
Linda Godwin
Lovely a sure sign spring is on its way
February 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a lovely sight full of hope
February 11th, 2022
