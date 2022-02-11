Previous
Springtime already........ by cutekitty
Photo 410

Springtime already........

......there are several clumps of lovely smiling little Snowdrops in my garden and several Primroses too...not to mention the tiny little Narcissus ......
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Kitty Hawke

Linda Godwin
Lovely a sure sign spring is on its way
February 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a lovely sight full of hope
February 11th, 2022  
